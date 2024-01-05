

A delegation led by Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy





Hyderabad: Billionaire Gautam Adani led Adani Group plans to manufacture missiles, counter drone systems, and pumped storage power in Telangana. The group also plans to increase data centre capacity and wind energy projects in the state.





This apart, the Gujarat based is also looking at adding 300MW capacity to its data centres in the state. The Group is also looking at investing in an Aerospace park, the sources added.





Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assured the Adani company delegation that the state government will provide required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities.





The chief minister said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana.





The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in Telangana state.





The representatives held talks with the government to set up a Data Centre along with an AeroSpace park in the state. The establishment of new projects and the progress in the ongoing projects are also discussed in the meeting.







