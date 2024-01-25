



The Indian Army on Wednesday threw open the 'India Selfie Point' near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The 'India Selfie Point' has been gifted by acclaimed artist Rouble Nagi, who has set up several such points elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.





The officials said Nagi, an artist, author and a social worker, is known through her Art foundation for undertaking women empowerment projects in rural Kashmir through skill development and creating village entrepreneurs.





Nagi's gesture of gifting the structure stands as a testimony to rising nationalism in the valley, they added.





The 'India Selfie Point' was inaugurated by the Dagger Division in the presence of senior army officials and high ranking civilians of Uri.





"This innovative and interactive space is set to revolutionise the way visitors capture and share their memorable moments while visiting the remote border region of Uri in Baramulla district," the officials said.





The 'India Selfie Point' was conceptualised with an aim to provide a unique engaging environment for the individuals and groups alike, they added.





Situated along NH-44, its strategic placement ensures that locals and tourists can easily access and enjoy the captivating scenery with Jhelum river in the background.





The officials said the initiative embodies Army's commitment towards enhancing community engagement and providing a space that truly resonates with the spirit of Vibrant India.





"The #INDIA Selfie Point is not just a photo spot, it's an immersive experience that encourages self-expression and celebrates the beauty of Uri. Whether one is a photography enthusiast, a social media influencer or simply someone looking to capture a special moment, this space is designed to inspire," the officials said.







