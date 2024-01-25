



New Delhi: On Republic Day, the DRDO tableau will showcase an array of advanced defence technologies, featuring the man-portable anti-tank guided missile, anti-satellite missile, Agni-5 ballistic missile, very short-range air defence system, naval anti-ship missile, and anti-tank guided missile ‘HELINA’. The presentation will also include the quick reaction surface-to-air missile Astra, light combat aircraft ‘Tejas’, ‘Uttam’ active electronically scanned array radar, advanced electronic warfare system ‘Shakti’, cyber security systems, command control systems, and the semiconductor fabrication facility.





Highlighting Mission Shakti’s achievement, DRDO emphasized the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile as a ground breaking demonstration of the nation’s anti-satellite technology and precision strike capability, making India the fourth country with such a specialized capability. The Agni-5 ballistic missile, renowned for its high accuracy in striking targets, will also be showcased.





Indigenous developments like the third-generation man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM), the air-launched anti-ship missile NASM-SR, and the Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS) will be presented. Additionally, the helicopter-launched Nag missile, boasting fire-and-forget capabilities in both direct hit and top attack modes, will be featured.





DRDO’s display extends to the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), providing mobile air defence cover to the Indian Army’s mechanized assets. The state-of-the-art beyond visual range air-to-air missile ASTRA and the indigenously developed light-weight multirole tactical fighter aircraft TEJAS are also part of the tableau. The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar, Advanced Electronic Warfare System ‘Shakti,’ and various other technologies like Pinaka, Nag Missile System, mobile bridging system ‘Sarvatra,’ Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), and Weapon Locating Radar ‘Swathi’ will contribute to showcasing India’s prowess in defence capabilities.







