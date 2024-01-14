



The company will also reportedly showcase the interior of the new aircraft at the event





Boeing's newest widebody aircraft, the 777-9, will make its debut at Wings India 2024, showcasing its state-of-the-art features.





With over 450 confirmed orders, the 777X is expected to become the flagship aircraft for many airlines worldwide.





Boeing has heavily invested in its presence in India, including supporting infrastructure development and pilot training.





With more than 450 orders for the 777X family, Boeing is preparing for a prototype of its newest widebody aircraft to appear at Wings India 2024. The event, Asia's largest civil aviation show, will be held at Begumpet Airport (BPM) in Hyderabad, India, next week.





The aircraft, a 777-9 pre-series model, will reportedly arrive for the event on Monday and will be on static display during a portion of the show's duration on January 18th and 19th. With anticipation over the aircraft's entry into service in a few years, Boeing projects the 777-9 to be the "flagship of many airlines."





A “State-of-The-Art” Aircraft





Wings India will take place from January 18th-21st this year. The biennial event's theme this year will be 'Advanced Air Mobility – India,' according to the Times of India. The 777-9's arrival at BPM will be its first time in India and will give spectators and professionals in the industry a look at Boeing's next generation of long-haul aircraft.





Ryan Weir, the manufacturer's Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, spoke about the plane's debut in India.





“We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers’ fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world.”





Boeing has over 450 confirmed orders of the new widebody family across all variants, which include the passenger 777-8, -9, and -8 freighter. Simple Flying previously reported that 11 airlines around the world have placed orders with Air India, set to receive 10 examples of the 777-9. It is also reportedly expected that Boeing will display the aircraft's interior with an immersive presentation.





Which Plane Will It Be?



According to Boeing 777x lovers, a 777-9, registered as N779XW, is expected to be the model that will debut at the event next week.





The aircraft is one of four pre-series models produced, joining N779XX, N779XY, and N779XZ. N779XW was grounded for two months in 2022 after engine issues but returned to testing in December of that year. Throughout 2023, it has performed various test flights and has continued into the new year. According to FlightAware, the plane last flew as BOE1 over Washington State on Friday. Its two-hour and 31-minute flight originated at Grant County International Airport (MWH) and arrived at King County International Airport - Boeing Field (BFI).





Boeing In India





It comes as Boeing has heavily invested in its presence in India. Last year, the company's CEO, Dave Calhoun, met with the country's prime minister following Air India's historic order for nearly 300 aircraft at the Paris Air Show. The manufacturer is also supporting the development of infrastructure and pilot training in India by investing $100 million over the next 20 years.





“Our dedication to bolstering India’s civil aviation growth remains unwavering, providing efficient aircraft, top-notch services, and innovative solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, said. “We are excited to reinforce our commitment to India’s aerospace industry and showcase our leading products and services at Wings India 2024.”





The company's India branch is headquartered in Delhi but also has properties in Mumbai, Hindan, Rajali, and New Delhi, employing 4,000 people. Boeing's relationship with India dates back to the 1940s when the Indian Air Force ordered the T-6 Texan and the C-47 Skytrain, a military variant of the McDonnell Douglas DC-3.







