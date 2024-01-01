



In a significant move, the Indian government has sanctioned the enablement of 4G mobile services at over 1,100 border outposts, including those along the contentious India-China border. This landmark initiative, costing approximately ₹1,545.66 Crores, is part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster communication infrastructure along the country’s international borders.





Tripartite Agreement To Boost Border Communication





A tripartite agreement was inked involving the Department of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. This collaboration aims to roll out the project within six and a half years, ensuring coverage extends to border and intelligence posts of the armed forces and the Intelligence Bureau. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for security personnel, thereby improving operational efficiency.





Limited Progress In Ladakh Despite Ambitious Plans





Despite ambitious plans for extensive 4G coverage in the Union Territory of Ladakh, progress has thus far been limited to a handful of villages. This reality underscores the mammoth task at hand and the hurdles that need to be overcome to ensure seamless communication in these strategically crucial regions.





Infrastructure Development Along International Borders





Infrastructure development along the borders with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Pakistan has been reported. This includes the construction of roads, establishment of outposts, and fencing. Notably, 48.03 kilometers of roads have been constructed along the China border, while four border outposts and three helipads have been added. As many as 88 new border outposts were constructed this year, including 20 posts along the Pakistan border, 51 along the Bangladesh border, and 13 on the Bhutan border.





Vibrant Villages Program: A Bid to Enhance Border Security





The MHA is also focused on improving the standard of living in border villages through the Vibrant Villages program. This program aims at preventing outmigration and enhancing border security. By improving connectivity to border villages and ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes reach these areas, the government hopes to strengthen its borders not just physically but also societally.







