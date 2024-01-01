DRDO's SWiFT Autonomous Flying Wing Technology





Accordingly to unconfirmed reports, DRDO is planning to conduct the following activities of its Futuristic Stealth Unmanned Combat Drone soon





Load Generation Using Static Aeroelastic Approach: This activity involves the generation of rigid/flexible loads through simulation and analysis for various flight scenarios covering the flight envelope.





Ground Loads: This activity involves the generation of ground loads and identification of critical load cases.





Dynamic Aeroelasticity: This activity involves the aircraft analysis in an aeroelastic environment and provide clearance for flutter boundaries for the specified flight envelope.





Aeroservoelasticity Study : This activity involves construction of an Aeroservoelasticity model to examine the effect of coupling between structural and control surface modes, when actuators are in-loop conditions and this may serve as an input for filter design in a coupled environment of aerodynamics, structure, and control.





The results of these will be used for the structural design of the experimental UAV.







