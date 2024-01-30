The MoU was signed amidst the backdrop of President Macron's visit. The agreement was one of several deals finalised during the visit. NSIL's heavy-lift launch vehicle, LVM-3, and Arianespace's Ariane-6 will be at the forefront



In a significant move to bolster their presence in the global satellite launch market, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace SAS, France, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.





This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to address the growing demand for commercial satellite launch services.





The MoU, signed amidst the backdrop of President Macron's visit, underscores the deepening space collaboration between India and France. The agreement was one of several deals finalised during the visit, which also included discussions on various other sectors, highlighting the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.





Under the terms of the MoU, NSIL's heavy-lift launch vehicle, LVM-3, and Arianespace's Ariane-6 will be at the forefront of this joint endeavour. Both launch vehicles are poised to play a crucial role in meeting the needs of the global launch service market, particularly for heavier communication and earth observation satellites, as well as for deploying satellites that form part of mega constellations.





The global launch service market is witnessing an unprecedented demand for satellite launches, with a significant number of missions planned for Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO).





The partnership between NSIL and Arianespace is timely, as it aligns with the market's trajectory over the coming decade, which anticipates a substantial requirement for launching a diverse array of satellites.





This collaboration not only marks a milestone for NSIL and Arianespace but also represents a leap forward for the Indian space industry. It reflects India's growing capabilities and readiness to cater to the international market, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global space economy.





The MoU between NSIL and Arianespace is expected to create a synergy that will accelerate the development of a robust commercial space economy, benefiting stakeholders across the globe.





With this partnership, both entities are set to expand their offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving demands of satellite operators worldwide.







