



The latest move by the Indian Army to improve the firepower and overall performance of its fleet of Russian tanks involves a unique improvisation that has produced a hybrid of two iconic tanks – the T-72 and the T-90

With the weaknesses of Russia’s tanks being exposed during the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Indian Army has decided to upgrade the Russian armour in its inventory.

The move intends to upgrade the now vulnerable T-72 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) with newer technology and improved firepower was reported last year by FirstPost

Developed by the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, the tanks fuse the T-72’s hull with the T-90s turret, creating a new tank.

As per the specifications, ‘Atharva’ weighs 45.8 tons. It is lighter than the T-90s but weighs more than the T-72s. The hybrid tank is powered by the V92S2 high-power multifuel engine that boasts 1,000 hp and has been specifically designed for the T-90 MBT reported EA Times



This hybrid tank, which boasts more firepower than the original T-72, has also been reinforced with an Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) originally developed by DRDO for the Arjun MBT.

The Atharva is scheduled to be rolled out within the next few months and is expected to undergo desert trials for the first time this summer.







