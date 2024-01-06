Building a space station is a colossal undertaking. An AI illustrative rendition of Bharatiya Antariksha Station (or Indian Space Station)





ISRO is testing new Hi-Tech indigenous systems which will not only reduce costs but also help in reducing dependence on foreign sources. The test conducted by ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) aimed to evaluate the operation of PEM Fuel Cells in the unique conditions of space and gather critical data. The fuel cell impressively generated 180 W of power. It converts chemical energy from hydrogen and oxygen directly into electricity





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested a newly designed fuel cells that could be used for power generation in the proposed space station to be built by India.





The 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell was tested on the PSLV-C58's orbital platform, POEM3 in space. This innovative fuel cell technology is set to revolutionise power production in space habitats, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for future space missions.





The test conducted by ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) aimed to evaluate the operation of PEM Fuel Cells in the unique conditions of space and gather critical data to aid in the design of systems for upcoming space endeavours.





The fuel cell tested by ISRO in space. The 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell was tested on the PSLV-C58





During the experiment, the fuel cell impressively generated 180 W of power using hydrogen and oxygen gases stored in high-pressure vessels aboard POEM. The successful operation provided invaluable insights into the performance of various static and dynamic systems that are part of the power system, as well as the underlying physics.





PEM Fuel Cells operate on the principle of converting chemical energy from hydrogen and oxygen directly into electricity through electrochemical reactions, similar to batteries but without combustion. This direct conversion process makes them exceptionally efficient.





Moreover, with water being the sole byproduct, these fuel cells offer an emission-free power source, making them an ideal choice for manned space missions where electricity, potable water, and heat are vital. A single system can thus fulfil multiple requirements, enhancing the sustainability of long-duration space habitation.





The societal implications of this technology are vast. Fuel Cells are poised to transform the automotive industry by replacing traditional engines, providing comparable range and refuelling times while ensuring zero emissions. They also hold promise for standby power systems, presenting a significant step towards clean transportation and energy solutions.





ISRO's successful deployment of the PEM Fuel Cell on POEM3 marks a significant milestone in space exploration. As the agency looks forward to the development of the Bhartiya Space Station, the fuel cell technology could be the crucial equipment that could pave the way for the future orbital laboratory.







