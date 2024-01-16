



According to a study by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), radioactivity concentrations around India's nuclear power plants are low and below international discharge limits. The study also found that radioactivity concentrations are comparable to other nuclear power plant sites around the world.





Here are some other findings from the study:





Tritium concentrations in receiving water bodies are less than 1% of the internationally recommended limit of 10,000 Bq/l

The doses to the public are far below the AERB limit of 1000 micro-Sv/year and negligible compared to dose received from natural sources





The study analysed radioactivity concentrations in the air, water, and land surrounding India's current nuclear power plants. The data was collected by Indian environmental survey laboratories over the last two decades (2000-2020).





Though nuclear power plants have been safely operated in many developed countries for a long time, they have encountered significant challenges due to the fear of radiation. Such fears intensified after past incidents at Three Mile Island (USA), Chernobyl (Ukraine) and Fukushima (Japan).





Since the study allays the fear around safety of the NPPs in India, the findings assume significance at a time when the country has initiated steps to increase the nuclear power capacity from 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32 in order to help India’s energy transition for meeting the goal of a net zero economy by 2070 through safe and cleaner means.







