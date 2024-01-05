



New Delhi: Pakistan is in the process of acquiring Chinese-made J-31 stealth fighters, which are a copy of American F-35 and F-22 aircraft, in a move that could possibly alter the balance of air power in the region. During a ceremony in Pakistan, Pakistan air force chief Zaheer Sidhu suggested that preparations have been underway to obtain the Chinese fighter.





Once acquired, the new fighters could replace early versions of the American F-16 aircraft in Pakistan’s fleet, sources in the defence and security establishment said.





Pakistan-based media outlets quoted Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar as saying that talks are ongoing with China in this regard. “The foundation for acquiring the J-31 stealth fighter aircraft has already been laid which is all set to become part of the PAF’s fleet in the near future,” he said.





The PAF is already operating two types of Chinese-made aircraft, one of which — JF-17 ‘Thunder’ — is being jointly manufactured in Pakistan and was also acquired by Nigeria in 2021. Besides the 150 odd JF-17s in its fleet, PAF also acquired 25 J-10C ‘Vigorous Dragon’ fighters in 2022 in what was seen as a counter to India’s acquisition of 36 French-made Rafale fighter jets.





The acquisition of the J-31, however, may come as a shot in the arm for Pakistan since India does not operate a stealth fighter. Though India is currently working on an indigenous stealth fighter, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), it is unlikely to be inducted before 2030.





While Shenyang is developing the FC-31/J-31 – tentatively designated J-35 – for use aboard future Chinese aircraft carriers, such as CNS Shandong, plans for a land-based version are murky. In the 2010s AVIC conducted tests with a J-31 demonstrator, including an appearance in the flying display of the 2014 version of Air Show China in Zhuhai.





The People’s Liberation Army Air Force has instead focused on acquiring the Chengdu J-20, which has entered service and is steadily being deployed.





Nonetheless, Beijing and Islamabad have close relations in military aircraft. The Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 is a joint effort between the two countries. Pakistan is also the only country apart from China to operate the J-10, with the J-10C serving with the Pakistan air force’s 15 Sqn – media reports have suggested Pakistan will obtain up to 25 J-10Cs.





Sidhu’s remarks also appear to be at odds with a social media post by Turkish defence minister Yaser Guler in August 2023, which indicated that Islamabad was poised to sign up to the Turkish Aerospace Industries Kaan fighter program.





AVIC, the parent of Shenyang, has previously mooted the possibility of working with international partners on the FC-31/J-31 program.





At the Dubai air show in 2015, in an extremely rare media briefing, AVIC promoted the FC-31/J-31 ‘Gyrfalcon’ as a low-observable jet with “multi-spectrum, low-observability characteristics”.





AVIC said at the time that a first flight of a production example could take place in 2019, but that this would be contingent on securing a “well-funded” customer.





Work on an advanced, stealthy aircraft such as the FC-31/J-31 might prove of interest to Pakistan, which has worked to develop its aerospace sector.





Cheap Copy of American Stealth Jets



