



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, delivered a compelling address at the valedictory function of the 47th Flight Test Course held at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bangalore.





Emphasising the critical importance of precision and excellence, he urged the graduating officers to embody these core values as foundational elements for building a strong, capable, and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’—a self-reliant India.





His speech highlighted the IAF’s unwavering commitment to indigenisation and self-sufficiency, particularly through ambitious defence projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the TEJAS MK-2.





Air Chief Marshal Singh underscored the strategic necessity of these efforts in the context of global aerospace advancements, citing China’s rapid technological progress and numerical strength as a motivating factor for India to accelerate its own capabilities. He advocated for greater involvement of private sector players in the aerospace domain, recognising their vital role in complementing government initiatives to enhance India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The 47th Flight Test Course, known for its rigorous 48-week training program, serves as a cornerstone for developing the nation’s flight testing expertise, focusing on cutting-edge aerial platforms and systems.





The IAF chief praised the specialised nature of test flying, describing it as a domain that demands the highest standards of professional competence, integrity, and dedication to service. This sentiment was reflected in the recognition of outstanding performers during the course, with several prestigious awards presented to meritorious officers.





Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj received the coveted Suranjan Das Trophy for being the best all-round student test pilot, while Squadron Leader Ajay Tripathi was honoured with the Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for excellence in flight evaluation.





Squadron Leader Subhrajyoti Paul earned the Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword for his all-round performance as a flight test engineer. The Dunlop Trophy for the best student test engineer in flight evaluation was awarded to Wing Commander Ashwini Singh, and Major Kaustubh Kunte received the Kapil Bhargava Trophy for outstanding achievement in ground subjects.





The valedictory event, also known as the ‘Suranjan Das Dinner,’ marked the successful conclusion of the course and celebrated the dedication and achievements of the graduating officers. Air Chief Marshal Singh’s address not only reinforced the importance of precision and excellence in shaping a resilient and self-reliant India but also highlighted the IAF’s role in fostering innovation and indigenisation to meet future defence challenges.





Through such initiatives, the Indian Air Force continues to strengthen its capabilities, ensuring that the nation remains prepared and self-sufficient in the evolving global aerospace landscape.





Based On A PTI Report







