Though we hear most often about the major additive manufacturing markets, namely the United States, Europe and China, that does not mean the technologies are not expanding elsewhere in the globe. One that seems primed in particular for expansion is India. This has been shown most recently by the unveiling of the first “made-in-India” SLS 3D printer by STPL 3D.





As mentioned, India has been showing signs of increased growth in terms of additive manufacturing in recent years. For example, a number of construction 3D printing projects including a post office as well as homes have been unveiled in recent years. Not to mention the ever-expanding list of 3D printing service providers like Imaginarium, Wirpro 3D, 3Ding and THINK3D, among others.





STPL3D Has Unveiled The First “Made-In-India” SLS3D printer





Indeed, the market has shown significant growth. For example, research company 6W research noted in a recent report that the Indian 3D printer market grew 94.89% in shipments in 2022 in comparison to 2021. In another study from xResearch, it was predicted that India’s 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2022 and 2023, thus increasing in value from $111.0 million in 2022 to $705.1 million by 2030. Now this new SLS 3D printer continues to show India’s progress in this field.





The First SLS 3D Printer To Be Made In India





Though India has shown significant growth in this sector, it is undeniable that there are not an overabundance of 3D printer manufacturers. And those that are there tend to focus on technologies like extrusion or vat photopolymerization. This is the first time that a made-in-India SLS 3D printer has been on the market.





Officially unveiled at a launch event that also showcased advances in FDM and SLA from STLP 3D, the printer strengths the company’s position as India’s largest 3D printer manufacturer, according to a press release. It prompted a significant amount of buzz in the country as well, with representatives from NCAM India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Sahajanad Technologies Pvt Ltd. all attending. This excitement could also be attributed to a growing movement in the country to focus on “made in India” products as a way to drive economic growth.





In terms of the printer itself, it is notable for its larger build volume of 500 x 500 x 500 mm and integrates a 100W Co2 laser. Additionally, it has an in-build cleaning chamber for a more efficient and user-friendly post-processing process as well as more streamlined workflows. The company highlights this addition as a sign of its commitment to “user-friendly and future-ready 3D printing solutions.” And, suffice to say, it is an impressive development in the country as we continue to see India’s evolution and continued adoption of additive manufacturing.





Rahul Gaywala, CEO of STPL, concluded, “In the dynamic landscape of 3D printing, the future belongs to innovation and precision. STPL 3D is committed to leading this charge, providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet present demands but also pave the way for a future where additive manufacturing is synonymous with STPL 3D.”







