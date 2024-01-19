



Union Minister Smriti Irani's 'historic visit' to Madinah in Saudi Arabia has fuelled a meltdown in Pakistan. She met Indian volunteers who serve Haj pilgrims and interacted with Umrah pilgrims during her visit to Madinah on Monday.





While her visit was widely noted and shared, the move has drawn severe flak in Pakistan.





During her visit, the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between India and Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the 2024 Haj pilgrimage.





Around 1,40,020 seats have been reserved for pilgrims who will proceed through the Haj Committee of India and 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to travel through Haj Group Operators.







