



Taipei: Democrat Ami Bera and Republican Mario Diaz Balart, co-chairs of the congressional Taiwan Caucus, have arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit, marking the first US lawmakers to visit the nation since its presidential elections, as reported by Central News Agency Taiwan.





During their visit, Bera and Diaz Balart will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, President-elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, and other political leaders before departing on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.





The delegates emphasised that their visit aimed to reaffirm US support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, Focus Taiwan reported.





Moreover, the visit will also aim to boost the robust economic and defence relationship between the two countries.





"Bera and Diaz Balart said the trip aimed to "reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defence relationship between the United States and Taiwan," as per the release.





Moreover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that this was the first time in recent years that both co-chairs of the congressional Taiwan Caucus had paid a visit to Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan.





"It marks a demonstration of bipartisan support following the January 13 presidential and legislative elections," the ministry said.





The US congratulated Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te on his victory in the presidential elections held earlier this month, vowing to cooperate and work closely with the island nation.





In his congratulatory message to the newly elected leader, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country is committed to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability as well as a peaceful resolution of differences with a belligerent neighbour in the form of China.





"The United States congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process," Blinken said in his congratulatory message to Taipei.





"The United States is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure. The partnership between the American people and the people of Taiwan, rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen across economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties," the official statement quoted Secretary of State Blinken as saying further.





He also reiterated the US's commitment to working closely with newly elected Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and strengthening relations between the two countries.







