



Kampala: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Non-Aligned Movement countries to challenge the concentrations undermining their economic security, adding that the voice of NAM is here to stay and grow.





In India's National Statement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda, the EAM also stressed the need for a reformed United Nations.





Addressing the summit, Jaishankar said, "The NAM has entered its seventh decade. In that period, the world has transformed and so too have our capabilities and confidence. We must be bolder in seeking our due and pressing our demands. The more we share, collaborate and reinforce each other, the more we will change the world".





"The voice of the NAM is here to be heard. The voice of the NAM is here to stay and to grow. Let us send that message today," he added.





He highlighted the multiple concerns being faced by the countries belonging to the Non-Aligned Movement such as climate change, the impact of Covid pandemic, multiple conflicts across the world, as well as the triad of debt, inflation and growth challenges.





"Underlying these serious concerns is the nature of the world we confront. We may have overthrown the yoke of colonialism, but we struggle with new forms of inequity and domination. In the era of globalisation, we see economic concentrations that treat the rest of the world as simply markets or resources...We are also subject to narratives of political correctness and universalism that do not give their due to our culture and traditions," he said.





Taking to social media platform X, the EAM highlighted about his address at the summit, touching upon the issues like the conflict in Gaza and India's Vishwa Mitra initiative.





"Delivered India's statement at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala today. Highlighted the challenges of Covid, conflict, climate change, debt and inflation. Emphasized the need for NAM to challenge concentrations that undermine our economic security. Argued for creating regional economic hubs and resilient supply chains. Spoke about India as Vishwa Mitra. 600 projects across 78 nations, Vaccine Maitri and First Responder actions are proof," Jaishankar stated.





"On Gaza, stressed that the humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief. Terrorism and hostage taking are unacceptable. The conflict must not spread. NAM should seek a two-state solution. The more we share, collaborate and reinforce each other, the more NAM will change the world," he added.







