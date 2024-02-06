



The portfolio of orders of the Indian-Russian producer of supersonic missiles BrahMos has reached $7 billion, the company’s export director Pravin Pathak told TASS





"The portfolio of orders of BrahMos has already reached $7 billion, which includes both Indian and export orders," he said at World Defence Show 2024.





The international defence and security exhibition World Defence Show 2024 is ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4 to 8







