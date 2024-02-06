



Union Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt, India’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Additional Secretary Anurag Bajpai were cordially received at the BrahMos Pavilion during the ongoing World Defence Show 2024 in Riyadh, in a noteworthy demonstration of India’s growing prowess in defence technology and strategic diplomacy.





The distinguished delegation was hosted by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi and Praveen Pathak, Director (Marketing, Promotion, & Export) at BrahMos, signifying a critical milestone in India’s defence export initiatives.





The attendance of such well-known leaders highlights how much emphasis India focuses on developing closer relationships with its Middle Eastern allies while enhancing its defence capabilities. India’s dedication to cooperation and innovation in defence technology, especially with regard to cruise missile systems, was demonstrated via the BrahMos Pavilion.





The visit by the delegation demonstrated not only India’s technological prowess but also its proactive posture in advancing defence cooperation with countries throughout the Middle East. In an effort to improve regional security and stability, India has changed the direction of its defence export strategy by offering BrahMos Cruise missiles to a number of neighbouring countries.

With its remarkable speed, accuracy, and adaptability, the BrahMos Cruise missile has changed the face of modern warfare. For countries looking to strengthen their military capabilities, it is a highly sought-after defensive asset due to its precise accuracy when striking targets from land, sea, and air platforms.







