Artificial Intelligence, PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) labs visit





Minister of State for Defence & Tourism, Ajay Bhatt visited Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus yesterday. C-DOT is the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It is actively working in developing indigenous, secured telecom solutions, for critical infrastructure such as defence communications & Cyber Security.





Ajay Bhatt planted a tree in the campus of C-DOT. Following which CEO, C-DOT, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, gave a detailed presentation on diverse Telecom product portfolio/solutions and key telecom security solutions such as security operation centre (real-time detection of malware in a network), enterprise security centre (real-time detection and mitigation of malicious threats and attacks at an enterprise level covering all end points), Quantum key distribution, Post Quantum Cryptography to the visiting dignitary.





Other solutions such as indigenously developed 4G core & 4G RAN, 5G core & 5G RAN, Disaster management solution using CAP, Cell Broadcast Centre, Optical transport & access solution, switching & routing solution etc were also presented.





This was followed by demonstrations of C-DOT’s Video Conferencing (VC) solutions & Samvad, an indigenously developed messaging & Cell Platform, Post Quantum Crytography, Disaster Management CAP (Common Alert Protocol) & Enterprise Security Operation Centre (ESOC), DWDM & OTN Lab, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), GPON/NMS, 4G/5G Lab, E-Shiksha & CSAT – Fi Lab, Telecom Security Operation Centre & 5G demo.





Ajay Bhatt also addressed C-DOTians of Delhi campus along with C-DOT employees from Bangalore office who joined the session online. It was an insightful interaction, where he stated that “Telecom plays a great role in Defence and I see a lot of areas of collaboration between C-DOT and Indian Defence forces. C-DOT can be a part of defence indigenization and can indeed play a great role in transforming telecom & Cybersecurity in defence sector” . Ajay Bhatt called for greater cooperation between C-DOT and Defence forces for development of secured solutions and technologies particularly suited for defence sector. He stressed for a big role for C-DOT by aligning its research and development with requirements of the defence forces in the communication, cyber security & Cyber warfare space.





Ajay Bhatt also said “C-DOT has done and continues to do, tremendous work in the entire spectrum of telecommunications. including cyber security of telecommunication networks. I see a great Future of C-DOT and defence agencies working together. I wish C-DOT all the best in its future endeavours.” He said India of 2047 will be a VishwaGuru in technology advancement & its usage. C-DOT will have an important role to play in implementation of cutting-edge technologies for civilian & defence use. C-DOT is doing service of highest honour to the nation. I am wishing C-DOT all the best in all its endeavours.



