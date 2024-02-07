



New Delhi: The first joint working group meeting on agriculture took place between Iran and India on Tuesday.





During the meeting, the officials of the ministries of agriculture of both countries emphasised increasing cooperation in the field.





"In this meeting, officials of the ministries of agriculture of two countries emphasised increasing cooperation in the field of balancing the import and export of agricultural products between the two countries," Iran's Embassy in New Delhi wrote in a post on X.





Notably, the joint working group meeting between Iran and India was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.





It took place at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on February 6.





"Pramod Kumar Meherda, Additional Secretary, MoA&FW, GoI felicitated the Iranian Delegates at the conclusion of 1st INDO-IRAN Joint Agricultural Working Group Meeting at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on 6th Feb'24," the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare wrote on X.





India-Iran relations span centuries marked by meaningful interactions. The two countries shared a border till 1947 and share several common features in their language, culture and traditions, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Both South Asia and the Persian Gulf have strong commercial, energy, cultural and people-to-people links, according to the MEA.





Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tehran.





The two leaders discussed expanding bilateral and multilateral ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.





In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated, "Iran's FM: "Today, I hosted Indian FM @DrSJaishankar, we held talks over the latest regional and int'l developments, especially the Zionist regime's #genocide& crimes against Palestinians. We discussed the expanding bilateral & multilateral ties within the #Shanghai Org. & #BRICS."





The Iranian Foreign Minister said he and Jaishankar discussed the latest international and regional developments, including the Israel-Hamas war. During the meeting, Hossein Amir Abdollahian highlighted the importance of providing security in international waterways near Iran.











