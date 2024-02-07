



India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a humanoid robot astronaut into this space this year, then send it back alongside actual humans in 2025 on its long-awaited Gaganyaan orbital mission





According to the space agency, the robot-crewed Vyommitra Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.





Vyommitra, the humanoid robot astronaut, is all set to make history as it prepares for an uncrewed test flight later this year, paving the way for ISRO’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission in 2025. This ground breaking development was announced by India’s Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, during an interaction with the media in New Delhi.

Vyommitra, a name derived from the Sanskrit words “Vyoma” meaning “space” and “Mitra” meaning “friend,” encapsulates the essence of this remarkable creation by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Vattiyoorkavu, Kerala. While Vyommitra lacks functional legs, its semi-humanoid design includes a robotic torso, head, and two arms, giving it a human-like appearance. This unique design allows Vyommitra to float in microgravity, interact with astronauts, and engage with the Gaganyaan spacecraft.



The robot can monitor module parameters, issue alerts and execute life support operations. Vyommitra is also an excellent multitasker that can operate six panels while responding to queries and mimicking human functions. The humanoid speaks two languages: Hindi and English.



