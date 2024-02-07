India To Launch Humanoid Robot Into Space To Test Crewed Launch Capability; What You Must Know
India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a humanoid robot astronaut into this space this year, then send it back alongside actual humans in 2025 on its long-awaited Gaganyaan orbital mission
According to the space agency, the robot-crewed Vyommitra Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.
Vyommitra, the humanoid robot astronaut, is all set to make history as it prepares for an uncrewed test flight later this year, paving the way for ISRO’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission in 2025. This ground breaking development was announced by India’s Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, during an interaction with the media in New Delhi.
Vyommitra, a name derived from the Sanskrit words “Vyoma” meaning “space” and “Mitra” meaning “friend,” encapsulates the essence of this remarkable creation by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Vattiyoorkavu, Kerala. While Vyommitra lacks functional legs, its semi-humanoid design includes a robotic torso, head, and two arms, giving it a human-like appearance. This unique design allows Vyommitra to float in microgravity, interact with astronauts, and engage with the Gaganyaan spacecraft.
The robot can monitor module parameters, issue alerts and execute life support operations. Vyommitra is also an excellent multitasker that can operate six panels while responding to queries and mimicking human functions. The humanoid speaks two languages: Hindi and English.
The significance of Vyommitra’s role in the Gaganyaan project cannot be overstated. It is programmed to perform a wide range of tasks, including conducting experiments in microgravity, monitoring module parameters, and providing essential support to crewed missions. With its flexible spine and moveable limbs, Vyommitra’s design mirrors that of a human torso, making it invaluable for research in robotics, biomechanics, human-robot interaction, medical training, prosthetics, and exoskeleton development.
What sets Vyommitra apart is its ability to communicate in both Hindi and English, imitate human actions, recognize individuals, and respond to inquiries. Its functions extend to environmental control and life support systems, handling switch panel operations, and alerting for changes in environmental air pressure.
In the context of international space exploration, Vyommitra joins a select group of humanoid robots sent to low Earth orbit by countries like the USA, Russia, and Japan. NASA’s Robonaut-2, Russia’s FEDOR, and Japan’s Kirobo are just a few examples of such robots aiding astronauts in various tasks.
However, Vyommitra is not just another addition to the list. Its design represents a deliberate simplification focused on specific functionalities essential to the Gaganyaan mission’s success. Vyommitra’s AI algorithms enable it to autonomously detect environmental changes within the cabin, adjust air conditioning, and execute assigned tasks with precision. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and reliability of systems supporting Indian astronauts during the Gaganyaan mission.
Moreover, Vyommitra goes beyond technical functions; it offers emotional support to astronauts, serving as a companion during the stressful and critical phases of space travel. This unique feature sets it apart from its international counterparts.
As India’s space agency, ISRO, continues to make strides in space exploration, Vyommitra symbolizes the country’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. With its semi-humanoid form, linguistic capabilities, and multifunctional role, Vyommitra represents a remarkable achievement in the field of space robotics and artificial intelligence.
In preparation for the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO has been rigorously testing and validating critical systems, including the crew escape system and parachute system. The successful demonstration of the Gaganyaan Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission-1 in 2022 marked a significant milestone on India’s path to its inaugural manned spaceflight. With these foundational achievements, ISRO is well on its way to realizing its aspirations beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
Vyommitra’s journey into space heralds a new era in Indian space exploration, combining cutting-edge technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence to prepare for a historic mission that will take Indian astronauts into the cosmos. As India continues to make strides in space technology, Vyommitra stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of space exploration.
