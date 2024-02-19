



In his illustrious career spanning 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country





Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on February 19 assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.





Lt Gen Dwivedi is the front-runner to become the Army Chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.





