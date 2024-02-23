



Vervesemi, a fabless semiconductor firm based in Noida, has reportedly said that it has emerged as the first company recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to introduce Made-in-India Semiconductor Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC).





The company said that the the chip, developed in India, targets domains such as weighing scales and Force Touch technologies.





The semiconductor ASIC developed by the company represents a significant shift in India's semiconductor manufacturing industry, showcasing performance comparable to that of leading tier-1 manufacturers, according to Pratap Narayan Singh, CTO of Vervesemi.





"With a focus on global outreach, Vervesemi has initiated the sampling phase, providing its made-in-India semiconductor ASIC to select international strategic partners in the Asian market," Rakesh Malik, CEO of Vervesemi, added, Economic Times reported





Launched by the Electronics and IT Ministry in 2021, the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme aims to offer financial incentives as well as design infrastructure support across various stages of development and deployment of semiconductor designs for Integrated Circuits, Chipsets, System on Chips (SoCs), Systems & IP Cores and semiconductor linked design(s) over a period of five years.





The scheme also aims to nurture and facilitate the growth of the domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs.





CDAC is responsible for implementation of the DLI Scheme as Nodal Agency.





Further, the scheme also targets significant indigenisation in semiconductor content and IPs involved in the electronic products deployed in the country, thereby facilitating import substitution and value addition in electronics sector.







