



Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, has categorically dismissed Pakistan’s assertions that it shot down three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor.





In a recent interview with a French publication, Trappier clarified that the Indian government has not communicated any details about the alleged loss, leaving the exact circumstances unclear.





However, he was unequivocal in stating that Pakistan’s claim is inaccurate, directly challenging Islamabad’s narrative amid ongoing speculation and heightened tensions between the two countries.





Trappier emphasised that the true measure of success in combat aviation is not the mere avoidance of losses, but the achievement of mission objectives. Drawing a parallel with World War II, he noted that the outcome of a conflict is determined by strategic goals met, not by the absence of casualties or equipment losses.





“When you operate combat aircraft, you complete a mission. The success of the mission is not having zero loss—it is having achieved your objectives,” he explained, adding that when the full facts emerge, “some may be surprised by the truth”.





Addressing concerns about the Rafale’s performance, Trappier defended the fighter’s reputation, stating that while it may face challenges in direct confrontation with platforms like the F-22, its versatility sets it apart.





The Rafale is designed for multi-role operations, excelling in air-to-air combat, reconnaissance, air-to-ground strikes, nuclear missions, and carrier operations. According to Trappier, this adaptability makes the Rafale superior to the F-35 and significantly better than Chinese alternatives, making it ideally suited to the needs of both the French military and international customers.





Operation Sindoor marked the first major deployment of India’s Rafale fleet since its induction in 2020, an event that was widely regarded as a game-changer in South Asia’s aerial balance. Despite Pakistan’s claims dominating its domestic discourse, defense experts and international observers remain skeptical, citing a lack of evidence and a historical pattern of exaggerated claims from Islamabad.





Dassault’s CEO has firmly rejected Pakistan’s reports of downing Indian Rafales as “inaccurate,” reaffirming confidence in the aircraft’s combat capabilities and emphasizing that mission success is defined by objectives achieved, not by the absence of losses.





Agencies











