



Srinagar: A terrorist associate has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in Lalpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.





A spokesperson said that a joint naka was laid by Kupwara Police, 28 RR and CRPF 162Bn at Gundimacher Bridge. The statement reads that during checking, a suspicious movement of one person carrying a white colored bag who was coming from Lalpora towards Gundmacher was observed.





“Acting swiftly, the police party and security forces apprehended him tactfully as he tried to flee from the spot. During preliminary questioning, the arrested disclosed his name as Rafeeq Ahmad Ganie S/O Gh Ahmad Ganie of Lalpora,” it reads.





It added that during the search of the bag, a pistol, pistol magazine, 10 rounds, two hand grenades and a mobile phone were recovered.











