

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division launched the future US Navy attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN-798) at its facilities in Virginia on Friday, February 23.





The future Massachusetts is the 25th Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine and will be the 12th delivered by NNS, which is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the US Navy.