



Four institutions of JSS Mahavidyapeetha have joined hands to launch a nanosatellite in April 2024. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice- Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, told media persons here on Tuesday that “The nanosatellite named ‘JSS Nanom’ is being launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to study the effects and reactions of medicine in the space.”





The satellite weighs 1.25 kg and was built at the cost of Rs. 1.25 crore exceeding the estimated cost of Rs. 80 lakh due to the delays associated with the project, waiting for components to be imported from Russia. Hence, the earlier plan to launch the satellite in November 2023 had to be postponed.”





Some of the alumni of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), now a part of JSS-STU and associated with the project at ISRO, have also done their mite for the success of the project, he added.











