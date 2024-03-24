



Bellatrix Aerospace developed microwave plasma thrusters JAL 5000, which use water as a propellant, is on offer for satellites which weigh above 1,000 kg.





Water-powered JAL series of Microwave Plasma Thrusters offer the highest thrust-to-power ratio for an electrical propulsion system and 4X higher specific impulse compared to chemical propulsion systems. These coupled with low cost, high reliability and ease of handling make it an ideal choice for GEO missions. Bellatrix offer MPT even at power levels > 5kW.





Jal 5000 Specifications





300 mN Thrust

5000 W Power

1050 s Specific Impulse

> 20000 hours Life of operations

0 Propellant Cost







