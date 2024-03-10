



The president is ‘fighting for fascists’ and ‘is the United States’ disgrace’, Dimitry Medvedev said





Joe Biden is “trying to start World War-III”, Russia’s former President and PM Dimitry Medvedev has claimed as NATO missiles are set to be placed on the Russian border.





Biden opened his State of the Union address on Tuesday by drawing a direct comparison between himself and his forebear in office, Franklin Roosevelt – as well as between Vladimir Putin and Hitler.





The president said: “I address you at a moment unprecedented in the history of the Union: Hitler was on the march. War was raging in Europe.





“President Roosevelt’s purpose was to wake up the Congress and alert the American people that this was no ordinary moment.





Medvedev's claims are the latest in an ongoing verbal spat over NATO missile deployments





“Now it is we who face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union… Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond.





“If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not.”





Biden was keen to stress his goal to keep American boots off the ground in Ukraine, but pushed lawmakers to pass a bill for extra assistance to the country.





But Medvedev had strong words for the POTUS, and took to social media to voice his displeasure with the address.











