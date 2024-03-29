

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited the Indian Coast Guard facilities in the North West Region on March 28-29, 2024. During the visit, he inaugurated the infrastructure for the Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) at Okha.

The Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) will help in the maintenance of the hovercrafts, which are used for surveillance purposes in 50 different islands in the Area of Responsibility (AoR). These hovercrafts are based at Okha and Jakhau and are equipped with advanced instruments and devices.





They are powered by diesel engines and have a range of over 100 nautical miles. The opening of the HMU will help in the timely delivery of technical support and maintenance services to the hovercrafts. This timely delivery of technical support and maintenance services will ensure the smooth operation of hovercrafts and keep them in a ready-to-deploy state. The facility includes an ACV parking lot for technical assistance, an office building, workshop, and maintenance area.





The Coast Guard also has a well-equipped Coast Guard Residential Area (CGRA) at Inaz Village Veraval. It has 60 nos of married accommodations, a parade ground, and a mess. The presence of a helipad at the area adds to the strategic advantages of the location, making it ideal for various operations, including maritime emergencies, search and rescue missions, and surveillance activities.





