The contract encompasses the provision of essential IT equipment such as CPUs, monitors, keyboards, and mice, crucial for the establishment and operation of the Drone Lab, the company said in a regulatory filing.





DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, a provider of drone technology solutions, has announced securing a significant contract to provide IT hardware for the Indian Army's Drone Lab in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).





The contract encompasses the provision of essential IT equipment such as CPUs, monitors, keyboards, and mice, crucial for the establishment and operation of the Drone Lab, the company said in a regulatory filing.





This state-of-the-art facility will facilitate vital training and research activities for defence personnel, augmenting proficiency in unmanned aerial systems, it said.





According to the firm, the service order involves the delivery of DGCA-certified drone pilot training for mapping, monitoring, and inspection across its extensive portfolio spanning energy, infrastructure, logistics, resources, and agribusiness sectors.





(With Agency Inputs)



