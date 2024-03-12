Klimov's RD-33 Turbofan HAL is a public-sector aerospace and defence company



State-run aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will likely produce engines for Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG fighter jets, with the PSU set to augment the aircraft’s operational lifespan through the development of the RD-33 engine.





The engine upgrade, estimated to be developed at a cost of ₹15,000-17,000 crore, is set to lead to enhanced lifespan as well as operational capabilities for the IAF MIG 29 aircraft, the sources said.





HAL has signed a Technology of Transfer (ToT) agreement with a Russian company to develop the RD-33 engine, which will be manufactured by the Indian company, according to the sources.





The project is likely to be completed within the next five years, they added.





In another major development, HAL and the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will complete a prototype of the fifth-generation aircraft project, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), by 2027.





HAL will be jointly developing the aircraft with the DRDO.





"These developments signify a significant leap towards self-reliance in defence production,” said Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the DRDO.





The news comes days after the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the ₹15,000-crore project to design and develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter multirole fighter jet.





The final rollout of the AMCA aircraft is expected in 2032, the sources further said.







