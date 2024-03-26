



Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) achieved yet another milestone as the Belgian dredger TSHD Bonny River of DEME Group was undocked two days ahead of schedule. The vessel with an overall length of 158 meters and a width of 30 meters and a hopper volume of 15,000 cubic meters, with a dead weight of 21,092 tonnes is a full DP2 trailing suction hopper dredger. Notably, it is the first of its kind, equipped with advanced manoeuvrability features for precise navigation.





The flawless execution of the repairs, conducted with utmost professionalism and strict adherence to safety protocols, has earned commendation from the ship owners, further showcasing HSL's commitment to establishing a strong presence in the international market.





In another accomplishment, HSL received three prestigious awards recently at the 'Governance Now 10th PSU Awards' ceremony in Delhi. Commander Kunjumon E Mathew, Director Shipbuilding, received two awards on behalf of HSL. The awards, in the categories of CMD leadership and innovation in refining technology acknowledged HSL's commitment to embracing technological innovation. Additionally, R Rajendra Kumar, General Manager (HR), was honoured with an award in the category of reskilling of employees, highlighting HSL's dedication to nurturing and developing its workforce for future challenges.





