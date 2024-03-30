



New Delhi: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) towards boosting its capacity for ongoing fleet support ships and future projects like Landing Platform Dock signed a major infrastructure upgradation contract with L&T GeoStructure on Saturday with a project completion timeline of 20 months.





The contract indigenously includes installing a cutting-edge 300T Goliath crane, along with associated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services, and upgrading a slipway.





"HSL remains committed to setting new standards in the maritime industry," the shipyard said in an official statement.





