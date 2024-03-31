



New Delhi: The Indian Army is poised to bolster its artillery firepower along the northern borders, specifically in response to the ongoing tensions with China. In a significant move towards indigenous weapon systems, the Army has initiated the process of issuing a “request for proposal” (RFP) for the acquisition of towed gun systems. This RFP, which is expected to be released imminently, will pave the way for the procurement of advanced artillery assets.





The focal point of this endeavour is the 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed-artillery gun system (ATAGS). Developed collaboratively by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Tata Advanced Systems, and Bharat Forge Limited, these guns represent a leap forward in indigenous artillery capabilities. Their robust design and cutting-edge features make them well-suited for deployment in challenging terrains.





Key highlights of the ATAGS include:





Calibre: 155mm/52 Mobility: High mobility and manoeuvrability Cost: Approximately ₹18 crore per unit Indigenous Content: A remarkable 80 per cent indigenous content Maintenance: Easier maintenance due to readily available spare parts Day-Night Capability: The ability to engage targets both during daylight and at night





The initial plan is to induct 114 ATAGS, with the first regiment to be stationed along the line of actual control (LAC) with China. These guns will significantly enhance the Army’s artillery capabilities, providing precision firepower in critical areas. Moreover, their cost-effectiveness compared to historical acquisitions, like the Bofors guns, underscores the commitment to self-reliance in defence production.





The ongoing tensions along the LAC fuelled the urgency of strengthening India’s defensive posture. As the second-largest arm of the Indian Army after the infantry, the Regiment of Artillery plays a pivotal role in national security, and experts believe that the ATAGS will be a formidable addition to its arsenal.





(With Agency Inputs)







