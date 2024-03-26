



Indian Navy is all set to host the six-day ‘Tiger Triumph’ — a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise — on the Kakinada coast from March 26 (Tuesday).





Around 800 defence personnel from India and the United States will participate in the naval enclave. Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar and the defence personnel, on Monday, reviewed the arrangements for the exercise and diversion of the vehicular movements between Kakinada city and Uppada. Mr. Kumar has appealed to the public to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the event.





(With Agency Inputs)







