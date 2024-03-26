Shehbaz Sharif is the proxy Prime Minister of Pakistan, power is vested with Nawaz Sharif





New Delhi: Peaceful coexistence based on equality and mutual respect serves as guiding principles of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the same also underpins Islamabad’s desire for a peaceful relationship with India, the new govt said on the country’s National Day. Islamabad, however, also said peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through a peaceful settlement of all issues, including the “core” issue of Jammu and Kashmir.





So far there has been no indication of any initiative by either side for a breakthrough in ties that remain downgraded since India revoked the special status of J&K in Aug 2019.





“The quest for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia could only be achieved through a peaceful settlement of all issues including the core J&K dispute,” said Pakistan charge d’affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich. “Our desire for peace is reflective of the constructive and positive outlook of a strong and self-assured nation,” he added.





