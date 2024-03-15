



New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who is on a visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Thursday, and the two leaders held productive discussions regarding the "unique and special" partnership between New Delhi and Thimphu.





PM Modi thanked PM Tobgay and the Bhutan King for inviting him to visit Bhutan next week.





"Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week," PM Modi posted on X.





Tobgay is on a five-day official visit to India. This is his first overseas visit after assuming office.





He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Choubey on Thursday.





He is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that his visit is a testament to the ties of friendship between the two countries.





The Bhutan PM is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.





India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.





The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, the MEA earlier stated.





The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.





Prime Minister Modi visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after winning the election in 2014. He undertook a State visit to Bhutan in August 2019, after assuming office for the second term.





The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited in September 2022 and met with PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar.





In April 2023, the King of Bhutan visited India. A Joint Statement titled "A Framework for Expanded India-Bhutan Partnership" was issued, which reaffirmed the strength of the unique ties while outlining concrete areas to advance the India-Bhutan partnership.





In November 2023, the King again visited India to hold discussions. The King of Bhutan also made his first official visit to the states of Assam and Maharashtra to expand ties of friendship and cooperation.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







