



More pictures of the Bangalore café blast terrorist have surfaced, showing him travelling on a bus. One of the pictures also showed the suspect without a hat or a mask. The explosion, which took place on March 1 at Rameshwaram Café in Brookfield in East Bangalore, left at least 10 people injured.





While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information about the suspected terrorist bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Café blast case in Bengaluru, CCTV camera footage of a suspect has reportedly revealed some aspects of his identity.





The investigation into the blast at the café was handed over to the NIA earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Café in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.





The Indian Express, citing CCTV camera footage, reported that the suspect arrived on a public bus at a bus stop, which is about 100 metres from the café, at around 10.45am. He entered into the café at 11.34am, exited at 11.43am, and subsequently walked to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.





Unnamed sources said that the CCTV camera trail of the suspect has provided some key leads including his facial features.





The suspect used multiple public buses for both carrying the explosive device and escaping the scene afterwards. Along the way, he made several stops, including at a Muslim religious centre a few kilometres away from the incident site during the getaway process, was reported citing the sources.

A baseball cap worn by the suspect at the café has been found at one of the stopover locations during the escape. It is suspected that the suspect changed his clothing at a stop where the cap was discarded.

The improvised explosive device (IED) responsible for the explosion was planted in a corner of the café, close to a hand-washing area. Police sources said the device, containing nuts and bolts as shrapnel, had its impact mitigated by the presence of a nearby wall and tree, the newspaper added.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar said business rivalry, impending elections and terrorising investors coming to Bangalore in view of a stable government in the state are some of the angles which the police were working on to crack relating to the blast at a city eatery. Parameshwar made these bizarre claims on 3rd March.

He said police have procured about 40 to 50 CCTV footage.

"There is information that he came by a bus...26 buses passed there around that time. We went through all the 26 buses. We have found the bus in which he travelled. He was wearing a cap, mask and glasses. We are not getting clarity there as well," G Parameshwara had said.





