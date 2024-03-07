



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday underlined India's readiness for war in the face of multiple challenges along the country's border. Mr Singh said, "We have to be ready for war at all times... even in peacetime. We have to be ready."





"Whether from land, air, or sea... if anyone attacks India, our forces will respond strongly. We have never attacked any country nor have we occupied even an inch of anyone's land. But, if anyone attacks us, we are in position to give a befitting reply," he said at the event.





Mr Singh's comments have been seen as a not-so-veiled reference to continuing tension with China in Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the northeast. Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in military stand-off for nearly four years - following confrontations at friction points in eastern Ladakh.





The 20th round of Corps Commander-level talks between Delhi and Beijing was held in October, at Chushul as part of ongoing efforts for disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off.





Tensions, however, continue to remain.





Last week External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at a think-tank event in Delhi, called on Beijing to adhere to border management pacts to ensure peace between the nations.





Rajnath Singh's assertive comments echoed those made in January, when he said the world had witnessed India's rise as a "key global economic and strategic power". Mr Singh acknowledged the India-China relationship "is currently under strain", but insisted Delhi wants good ties with all.





Then the Defence Minister referred to "the courage shown by our soldiers during the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan (in eastern Ladakh)", and said, "We are no more a weak country."





"Ab aisa nhi hai ki Bharat ko ankh dikha ke jo chahe so nikal jaye (No longer can anyone show us a red eye and get away with it)," Rajnath Singh had said.





Meanwhile, at the NDTV Defence Summit, Mr Singh also spoke about the government's focus on an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', or a 'self-reliant India', when considering the defence sector.





"In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, we put defence sector as our main priority. 'Atmanirbharta', or 'self-reliance', was encouraged... we introduced many make-in-India initiatives and our focus was on military modernisation," he explained.











