



After an extensive period of contemplation, Argentina seems to have settled on a solution to enhance the potency of its air force. The choices were between the brand-new Indian Tejas Mk1 fighters, the Chinese JF-17, and the second-hand F-16A/B MLU from Denmark. As per insiders based in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s President Javier Millay opted for the pre-owned F-16s. This information is said to have been revealed in a speech given by the Argentine head of state this past Wednesday, March 20th, reported Bulgarian Military.





However, the circumstances in Ukraine have slightly muddled the prospective delivery of the Danish F-16s to Argentina. Initial reports suggested that instead of selling the F-16s to Argentina, Denmark might reposition them to aid Ukraine. However, the alternative for Argentina to purchase Chinese JF-17s was not a viable solution – not for Washington, nor for London. Ultimately, Denmark backed the decision not to allocate F-16s to Ukraine and waited for a conclusion from Buenos Aires. And this is, unquestionably, positive news for Washington, Copenhagen, and Buenos Aires.





According to sources from Argentina, the deal is worth a whopping $650 million. This cost not only covers the purchase of 24 previously used F-16A/B MLUs but also includes two types of missiles – the AIM-9 Sidewinders and AIM-120 AMRAAMs. In fact, one of the first media platforms to mention that AIM-120 missiles would be included in the deal was BulgarianMilitary.com, which reported this information as early as September, based on insider details from the Argentine Ministry of Defence.





AIM-120 AMRAAM





An engineering marvel, the AIM-120 incorporates sophisticated active radar technology. It is equipped with a solid-fuel rocket motor, an active radar target detection device, and a high-explosive warhead. The technical specifications are truly astounding – the missile measures 3.7 meters in length, has a diameter of 178 millimeters, and a wingspan of 53.8 centimeters. Despite weighing around 152 kilograms, the AIM-120 remains a compact and formidable weapon.





The range of the AIM-120 is another feature that commands attention. Depending on the model, it can lock onto and engage targets from as far away as 180 kilometers [approximately 112 miles]. The AIM-120’s warhead, a blast-fragmentation type, weighs around 23 kilograms. It is designed for destruction, shattering the target by releasing a lethal rain of fragments upon detonation.





AIM-9 Sidewinder





The AIM-9 Sidewinder serves as a short-range air-to-air missile, possessing a length of 9.5 feet and a diameter of 5 inches. This missile weighs approximately 190 pounds. The range of the AIM-9 varies based on its model. For instance, its early models were able to cover a distance of nearly 5 miles, while the later models, such as the AIM-9X, can hit targets from a distance of 22 miles. The speed of the missile is also subject to variation, with some models achieving speeds of up to Mach 2.5.





The AIM-9 employs a blast-fragmentation type warhead, skillfuly crafted to wreak havoc or annihilate the target by using a potent mix of blast effects and shrapnel. Weighing around 20 pounds, the warhead’s detonation is controlled by a proximity fuse that ignites it when the missile is in the vicinity of the target.





F-16 Fighting Falcon





The U.S. Air Force website portrays the F-16 Fighting Falcon as a compact, multi-role fighting machine that delivers a cost-effective, high-performance weapon system. Some of its significant traits include extraordinary air combat features, manoeuvrability, and range.





This engineering marvel can pinpoint targets under any weather condition and detect planes flying at a low altitude with its radar. While operating in an air-to-ground role, the F-16 can cover more than 860 kilometers, accurately deliver its armament, protect against enemy aircraft, and safely return to its original location.





CIA Director Involved





Recent interactions between Argentina and the United States signify a developing relationship. Examples of these interactions include a meeting between CIA Director William Burns and high-level Argentine officials at the Casa Rosada. This meeting is expected to be closely followed by another important interaction in early April—the visit of US Southern Command Chief, General Laura Richardson.





At the meeting house, Burns had the opportunity to discuss key matters with several pivotal players in Argentina’s political circle. These included Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, and the Chief of the Federal Intelligence Agency [AFI], Silvestre Sívori. US Ambassador Marc Stanley also participated.





As one of the United States’ most influential intelligence figures, Burns reportedly expressed his concerns about various issues encroaching on the region. Among them were suspicions surrounding the activities of the Lebanese organization Hezbollah, the burgeoning issue of drug trafficking, the potential threat of cyber-attacks by Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, and the waxing influence of China.





Millay Discussions





William Burns, an expert diplomat with a special focus on the Middle East, has served under several administrations – two George Bush terms, Bill Clinton’s tenure, and under Barack Obama. Often referred to as the United States ‘deft hand in diplomacy’, he assumed the position of leading the principal global intelligence agency in 2021, chosen by President Joseph Biden, taking over from Gina Haspel, a choice made during Donald Trump’s presidency. Earlier this year, both Posse and Sívori rendezvoused with Burns in Washington DC to align their strategies concerning threats to national security.





Since assuming his role, the President of Argentina has conducted discussions with several prominent figures. These include, but are not limited to, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; Brent Neiman, the Deputy Secretary for International Finance from the Treasury Department; the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath; and the Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols.





Conversely, during his journey to the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] based in Washington in February, Milei openly endorsed ex-President Donald Trump’s ambition for a White House comeback.











