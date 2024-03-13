



In a significant demonstration of operational readiness, India's Navy recently conducted a major event aboard its aircraft carriers in the Arabian Sea. As part of the Naval Commanders Conference, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the highlight of the event was the simultaneous takeoff and cross-deck landing of two Russian-made MiG-29K fighter jets from the Indian aircraft carriers Vikramaditya and Vikrant.





The carefully orchestrated maneuver was a pivotal aspect of the conference, aimed at showcasing the navy's preparedness for diverse operational scenarios. The event concluded last Friday, providing a comprehensive assessment of the force's capabilities and the successful integration of INS Vikrant – India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier commissioned in September 2022 – into naval operations.





The twin carrier operations held strategic importance, particularly in affirming the full functionality of INS Vikrant, a testament to India's advancements in naval capabilities. The Vikramaditya, originally procured from Russia in 2004 after extensive negotiations amounting to USD2.35 billion, played a pivotal role in this showcase. Commissioned in 2013, the aircraft carrier, formerly known as 'Baku' during its service with the Soviet Union, has been a crucial asset in India's naval fleet.





The use of Russian-made MiG-29Ks in this display underscores the longstanding collaboration between India and Russia in naval aviation. The MiG-29K has been a mainstay in the Indian Navy since its induction in 2009, showcasing the reliability and effectiveness of Russian aircraft in bolstering India's naval capabilities.





During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the leadership role of the Indian Navy in maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region, especially in light of recent incidents in the Middle East and adjoining seas. The event not only served as a platform for showcasing naval prowess but also highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Navy in regional security and stability.





As India continues to assert its position as a maritime power, the successful execution of twin carrier operations with MiG-29Ks marks a milestone in showcasing the country's naval strength and technological prowess. The event reinforces India's commitment to advancing its naval capabilities and underscores the importance of international collaborations in achieving such feats.





