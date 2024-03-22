



Thimphu: Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that PM Modi has serious responsibilities with global implications. Stressing that the two nations have a "unique and time-tested partnership," he stated that Bhutan feels great joy to see India succeed in every field.





In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said, "For Bhutan our neighbourhood is of vital importance and Bhutan-India relations, particularly, is a unique and time-tested partnership. It brings us great joy to see India succeed in every field, to see her global stature grow, and her people achieve greater prosperity. Bhutan also stands to benefit when India succeeds; we feel reassured about the future of our neighbourhood."





According to a translation of Bhutan King's address, he highlighted the importance of PM Modi's visit to Bhutan at this time.





He said, "We all know that Prime Minister Modi has serious responsibilities with global implications. So we are honoured and happy that he is here today as our guest. The fact that he has chosen to be in Bhutan at this time is a gesture that speaks volumes about his support and friendship for Bhutan."





Calling the leadership of PM Modi "extraordinary and exemplary," Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that PM Modi has the qualities of a great leader and he shoulders the responsibility to lead 1.4 million people, which is 18 per cent of the world's population.





He said, "Nations need a great leader to progress and prosper, but such leaders are rare.





A great leader must be compassionate, must care deeply for the country, and be willing to give everything in the service of the nation and people. Additionally, a great leader must be visionary and immensely capable and competent. A great leader must be powerful, not for the sake of power, but to effect real change with the wholehearted support of the people."





"In my view, Prime Minister Modi embodies all these qualities. He shoulders the responsibility to lead 1.4 billion people, 18 per cent of the world's population. And his leadership has been extraordinary and exemplary," he added.





Bhutan King said India's future is bright under PM Modi's leadership. He also conferred on PM Modi Bhutan's highest civilian award, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'.





"With him at the helm, India's future is bright. And as I said before, a successful India means a bright future for Bhutan. This award presented to Prime Minister Modi is a symbol of our gratitude to India, for having always been our true friend and ally, for our close unity and friendship," the Bhutan King said.





As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.





Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also held a meeting with PM Modi. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan. PM Modi and Bhutan King reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels.





"Giving further impetus to India-Bhutan ties! PM @narendramodi held talks with H.M. the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Renewing commitment to the special & unique India-Bhutan friendship, the leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.





PM Modi was welcomed with a traditional Chipdrel procession and presented with the Guard of Honour by the Royal Bodyguards, Royal Bhutan Army and Royal Bhutan Police at Tashichhodzong Palace in Thimphu.





In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A welcome as warm & vibrant as India-Bhutan relations! PM @narendramodi arrived at Tashichhodzong Palace, Thimphu for an audience with H.M. the King of Bhutan. PM was welcomed with traditional Chipdrel procession and presented with the Guard of Honour by the Royal Bodyguards, Royal Bhutan Army, and Royal Bhutan Police."





Earlier, PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, arrived in the Himalayan nation. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay welcomed him at the airport.





