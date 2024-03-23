The IAF released a stunning video showing a view from inside the helicopter as the 'Pushpak' shuttle hurtled towards the ground





New Delhi: The Indian Air Force and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) joined hands today to successfully test Pushpak, an SUV-sized winged rocket dubbed the "swadeshi space shuttle". As part of the test, the shuttle was dropped from an Air Force helicopter today on to a runway in Karnataka, marking a major milestone in India's attempt to enter the reusable rocket segment.





The mission starts with the Chinook helicopter airlifting 'Pushpak' to an altitude of 4.5 kilometers above the Earth's surface.





After release, the winged-vehicle autonomously approaches the runway along with cross range corrections. It lands precisely on the runway and comes to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system.





Sharing videos and photos of the mission on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Air Force wrote, "Airlifted to an altitude of 4.5 kms, IAF Air Warriors were part of the successful mission. IAF heartily congratulates ISRO on achieving this milestone. IAF will contribute and collaborate in future as well, for many such undertakings."





The outcome of the test, aimed at demonstrating the autonomous landing capability of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), was "excellent and precise".





The experiment was the third flight of Pushpak, part of a test of its robotic landing ability in more complicated circumstances. It is expected to take many more years to deploy Pushpak operationally





"The Pushpak launch vehicle is India's bold attempt to make access to space most affordable," ISRO chief S Somanath had earlier asserted.





The rocket draws its name from the 'Pushpak Viman' mentioned in the Ramayana, known to be the vehicle of the Lord of Wealth, Kubera, according to Mr Somanath.





The making of the space shuttle by a dedicated team of engineers and scientists began 10 years ago. The 6.5-meter aeroplane-like craft weighs 1.75 tons. During its descent, small thrusters help the vehicle navigate to the exact spot where it is supposed to land. The government has invested over ₹ 100 crore in the project.





