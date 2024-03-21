



Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed gratitude for India's support for Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid its war against Russia, adding that India's participation at the peace formula meetings is very important for Ukraine.





President Zelenskyy's statement came after he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.





"I spoke with Prime Minister @NarendraModi to express gratitude for India's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and active participation in Peace Formula meetings. It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural Peace summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy posted on X.





"We discussed the development of our bilateral relations, which should include a meeting of our teams and a session of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in New Delhi in the nearest future," he added.





Zelenskyy also emphasised on strengthening bilateral ties with India and welcomed Indian students to back to Ukrainian educational institutions.





"Ukraine is interested in strengthening our trade and economic ties with India, particularly in agricultural exports, aviation cooperation, and pharmaceutical and industrial product trade. Ukraine also wishes to welcome Indian students back to Ukrainian educational institutions," Zelenskyy said.





Additionally, PM Modi also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and reiterated India's call of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.





The Kremlin also shared details of President Putin's conversation with PM Modi and said that the former informed the latter about the ongoing situation in the war-torn region of Ukraine.





President Putin also emphasised Ukraine's refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to settle the conflict.





"The President of Russia gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the zone of the special military operation. He emphasised Kiev's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to settle the conflict," the President of Russia said in a statement.





"In connection with the events of June 24, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support of the resolute actions by the Russian leadership to protect law and order and ensure stability in the country and the security of its people," it added.





