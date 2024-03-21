Here Are The Key Details About These Anti-Drone Systems:





Detection Range: The vehicle-based IDD&IS has a detection range of 5 to 8 kilometers.





Soft Kills: It can perform “soft kills” by jamming hostile drones at ranges from 2 to 5 kilometers.

Hard Kills: For more effective action, it can achieve “hard kills” by using lasers at a range of over 800 meters.





Integrated Capability: These systems provide an integrated capability to detect low radar cross-section drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enable their destruction through a combination of soft and hard kills.





These indigenous anti-drone systems are part of the ongoing efforts to enhance security along the border, especially in light of recent conflicts and the growing use of drones in various scenarios. The armed forces are also exploring other counter-drone technologies, including jamming, spoofing, blinding systems, and laser-based directed energy weapons (DEWs).

As the threat landscape evolves, the Indian Armed Forces continue to invest in advanced technologies to safeguard national security. The development and deployment of these indigenous anti-drone systems represent a significant milestone in this endeavour.







