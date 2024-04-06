



Indian Army has issued an AoN for procurement of Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition (CALM) System with accessories for Mechanised Infantry in Buy IDIAN (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured-IDDM) Defence Procurement Procedure.





The Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition (CALM) System is a pre-loaded canister with a drone or loiter ammunition. It can destroy moving targets, communication centres, air defence systems, and radar stations. The CALM System was first used in 2021 during the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict.





The CALM System allows Indian Army units to engage hostile targets from a safe distance and beyond their direct line of sight. The acquisition plan includes the procurement of 180 CALM systems, each armed with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead.





A loitering munition is a type of aerial weapon with a built-in munition that can wait around the target area until a target is located. It then attacks the target by crashing into it. Loitering munitions are also known as suicide drones, kamikaze drones, or exploding drones.





CALM to be fitted on AFVs (BMP-2K/CMT)/Recce Vehicle. FET to be conducted as per provisions of Chapter-II of DAP-2020.





Following core technologies will be indigenously designed and developed:





(a) Electric Propulsion Motor Technology (b) Battery Technology (c) High Explosive Anti-Tank Warhead Technology (d) Airframe Technology











