



India has set in motion a plan to unify its airspace under a single command to cut emissions, reduce costs for airlines and improve safety by reducing the workload of air traffic controllers and pilots





Implementing the single airspace strategy will allow carriers to determine the most optimal routes, saving time and fuel. Planes can fly more consistently at higher altitudes, burning less fuel, and descend more efficiently and smoothly to land.





The civil aviation ministry says that airlines will have the potential to save ₹1,000 crore annually with the flexible use of airspace.





The unification of the four Flight Information Regions (FIRs) in India into one continuous airspace in Nagpur aims to enhance safety, reduce carbon footprint, reduce separations (between flights) and have more fuel-efficient flight paths for aircraft.