



Despite restrictions in cooperation with NASA due to US regulations, China has incorporated scientific payloads from France, Italy, Sweden, and Pakistan for the mission





China's Chang'e-6 rocket, will venture to the Moon's far side, also known as its "hidden" or "far" side, which is permanently facing away from Earth, posing communication challenges.





China is gearing up to launch its Chang’e-6 mission, a robotic mission that will make a round-trio the dark side of the Moon. The objective of the mission is quite lofty — collecting samples from the Moon’s far side.





This mission marks the beginning of a series of lunar expeditions aimed at laying the groundwork for the establishment of a lunar base at the Moon’s south pole by 2030.





Set for launch this week, Chang’e-6 will use a backup spacecraft from the successful 2020 Chang’e-5 mission, which made history by bringing back lunar samples to Earth after over four decades.





Unlike its predecessor, Chang’e-6 will venture to the Moon’s far side, also known as its “hidden” or “far” side, which is permanently facing away from Earth, posing communication challenges.





To overcome this obstacle, Chang’e-6 will use Queqiao-2, a recently positioned relay satellite in lunar orbit. This satellite will enable communication throughout the mission’s expected 53-day duration, including an unprecedented ascent from the Moon’s far side, a manoeuvre never before attempted.





Beyond its technological achievements, the Chang’e-6 mission underscores China’s lunar aspirations. Despite limitations in cooperation with NASA due to US regulations, China has incorporated scientific payloads from France, Italy, Sweden, and Pakistan into the mission.





Future missions, including Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8, will feature instruments from Russia, Switzerland, and Thailand, focusing on exploring the lunar south pole for water resources and initiating outpost construction.





Chang’e-6 aims to land in the north-eastern region of the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the Moon’s oldest and largest recognised impact basin.





This area holds scientific significance due to its minimal volcanic activity, preserving ancient geological features. By retrieving samples from this region, scientists hope to unravel mysteries about the Moon’s early evolution and the inner solar system.





The success of the Chang’e-6 mission could yield vital insights into the Moon’s composition and geological history, shedding light on this celestial body that has captivated human imagination for centuries.





Amid growing global interest in lunar exploration, with multiple nations and private entities setting their sights on the Moon, China’s Chang’e-6 mission represents a significant stride in unravelling the mysteries of our closest celestial neighbour.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







