



The Principal Director Networks and Space Operations, has decided to undertake procurement of a Maritime Monitoring Solution Services for Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) of Indian Navy (IN) and seek information of probable applicants to whom the Contract may be awarded.





The Naval Headquarters, Government of India is seeking persistent surveillance/comprehensive Maritime Monitoring Solution Services through space-based assets for Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) to undertake assessment and analysis of vessels with no Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmission, vessels with unusual activity and vessels which fall into other asymmetric threat categories.





The Maritime Monitoring Solution Services through space-based assets are to be provided in the Indian Ocean Region as per selected areas promulgated by the IN.









Requirement



