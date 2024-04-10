Directorate of Network And Space Operations Issues Expression of Interest For Space Based Maritime Monitoring Solution Services For Indian Navy
The Principal Director Networks and Space Operations, has decided to undertake procurement of a Maritime Monitoring Solution Services for Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) of Indian Navy (IN) and seek information of probable applicants to whom the Contract may be awarded.
The Naval Headquarters, Government of India is seeking persistent surveillance/comprehensive Maritime Monitoring Solution Services through space-based assets for Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) to undertake assessment and analysis of vessels with no Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmission, vessels with unusual activity and vessels which fall into other asymmetric threat categories.
The Maritime Monitoring Solution Services through space-based assets are to be provided in the Indian Ocean Region as per selected areas promulgated by the IN.
Requirement
Comprehensive coverage and persistent surveillance (minimum 12 hours revisit) in respect of IN identified Areas of Interests utilising suitable space based assets including Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) using appropriate mix of Low, Medium and High-Resolution Imagery, Electro Optical (EO) imagery, AIS, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) and Radio Frequency (RF) intercepts. In addition to the seven Areas of Interest, reports on IN identified Vessels of Interest in AOI (on demand), providing updates (Position, Course, Speed and other relevant inputs) on identified vessels should be made available as and when it is requested by the user.
